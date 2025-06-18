Telangana couple’s love story ends in tragedy

Couple faced fierce opposition from their families.

Published: 18th June 2025 10:25 am IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a Telangana couple’s love story came to a tragic end.

The couple who faced fierce opposition from their families has died by suicide.

Families’ disapproval

As per the details of the case, 21-year-old Shivaramulu and 19-year-old Kalpana had been in love but struggled against their families’ disapproval.

When Kalpana’s parents began searching for another groom, the couple decided to take their own lives. 

On Wednesday morning, Shivaramulu was found hanging in his agricultural field on the outskirts of Avusalonipally village while Kalpana died by suicide at her home.

Reason behind disapproval to Telangana couple’s love story

The couple faced fierce opposition from their families due to their different communities.

Unable to bear the pressure, the couple chose to take the extreme step.

Local authorities have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem at Gajwel Government Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

