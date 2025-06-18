Over 3000 road accidents reported in Hyderabad in 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed over 3000 road accidents in 2024, which resulted in the deaths of more than 280 individuals.

Quoting Right to Information (RTI) data, News Meter reported that in 2024, 3058 road accidents took place in the city.

286 died in road accidents in Hyderabad in 2024

As per the report, the accidents have resulted in the deaths of 286 people and 3393 people were injured.

Though the deaths are still in three digits, the count has dropped from 327 in 2023.

Out of the total injured, 2473 were cases of grievous injury and 299 were minor. The number of injuries in 2024 was the highest in the past 10 years.

Dip in overspeeding-related deaths

In 2024, the number of deaths related to road accident in Hyderabad due to overspeeding was 80, which indicated that there was a dip in fatalities related to overspeeding, as in 2023, the number was 165.

The decline in numbers shows that the results of strict enforcement of traffic rules are becoming visible on the ground.

However, as the number of injuries due to accidents in Hyderabad has reached its highest in the last 10 years, steps still need to be taken to prevent future incidents.