HYDRAA’s advice for buyers of apartments, houses in Hyderabad

Commissioner A V Ranganath urged buyers to verify details before purchasing any property.

representational photo of apartments in real estate in hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) has given advice to people who are planning to buy apartments or houses in the city.

On Monday, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath urged buyers to verify details before purchasing any property.

Apartments, houses on encroached land in Hyderabad to face demolition, says HYDRAA

Urging people to verify property details—including whether it is built on an encroached nala (stormwater drain)—the HYDRAA Commissioner said such structures may face legal and environmental issues.

He further said that such properties will be demolished based on government orders.

Encroachments of nalas

In a press release, HYDRAA revealed that at Prajavani, a total of 47 petitions were received.

Among them, authorities found that most were related to encroachments on nalas and old layouts.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to prevent urban flooding ahead of the monsoon, the HYDRAA Commissioner on June 13 directed officials to expedite the removal of garbage and encroachments from major stormwater drains, particularly in Chintal Basti and surrounding areas.

De-silting and anti-encroachment operations will be expedited in the coming days to minimize flood risks during heavy rains.

Earlier, it was made clear that HYDRAA will tackle emergencies during the monsoon in the city, as the Telangana government designated it as the lead agency ahead of the intense rainy season.

For relief efforts, the agency is also responsible for inter-agency coordination.

As HYDRAA gears up to tackle monsoon emergencies and aims to make Hyderabad free from encroachments, it urged people to verify details before buying apartment and houses in the city.

