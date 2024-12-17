HYDRAA to raze only illegal structures in Hyderabad constructed after July 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday, December 17, said that only illegal structures built after July 2024 are being demolished by the agency.

“Even if they are legal or illegal, structures predating this period will remain untouched. The HYDRAA won’t demolish the structures that were constructed before its formation,” Ranganath said.

The HYDRAA chief urged the public not to believe the propaganda that the houses of the poor were being demolished. Following an inspection at the Kamuni Cheruvu in Kukatpally and the Maisamma Cheruvu in Borabanda, Ranganath said, “Today we inspected the Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu following complaints of encroachments by a few HYDRAA officials and locals.”

@Comm_HYDRAA AV Ranganath says only illegal structures built post July 2024 are being demolished.

"Illegal or legal structures built prior to July 2024 will not be harmed. Any structure built before #HYDRAA formation will be untouched." @TheSiasatDaily #HYDRAA #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/68lVFOD1kx — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) December 17, 2024

It is to be noted that HYDRAA has been demolishing illegal structures and make-shift houses built on Full Tank Level (FTL) to protect lakes in Hyderabad. It is to be noted that the HYDRAA had undertaken a major demolition drive across Hyderabad in September this year.