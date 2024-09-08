Hyderabad: Madhapur residents protest HYDRA demolitions, pour kerosene on selves

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed at Sunna Cheruvu in Madhapur on Sunday, September 8, as people protested the demolition of alleged illegal structures by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) by pouring kerosene on themselves.

Videos of people pouring kerosene on themselves have gone viral from the incident on social media. One of the residents addressed the media saying, “We have been paying rent of Rs 3,000 per month without having even the basic sanitation facilities. If the authorities suddenly decide to demolish our houses where are we supposed to go ?”

Others from the area said that there was no prior information or notice regarding the demolition. The Sunnam Cheruvu lake spans 26 acres, and HYDRA authorities dismantled sheds and buildings that were constructed against regulations within its FTL and buffer zones.

Tensions prevailed at Sunna Cheruvu in Madhapur on Sunday, September 8 as people protested demolition of illegal structures by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA). pic.twitter.com/Ru92D1r3aG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 8, 2024

Numerous illegal sheds had been established by encroachers, leading to reported environmental concerns. The demolitions by HYDRA at Madhapur were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.

Addressing the issue, Madhapur police inspector said, “We are monitoring the situation and a case is yet to be registered.”