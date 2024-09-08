Hyderabad: HYDRA demolitions at Madhapur, Dundigal & Ameenpur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions in Madhapur, Dundigal and Ameenpur areas on Sunday, September 8.

In Dundigal, Medchal district, the demolitions were carried out in the Mallampet area, where officials identified violations related to the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones around the Katva Cheruvu lake.

The agency targeted a villa constructed by Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction, which was found to be in violation of regulations. This operation was accompanied by a heavy police presence to maintain order in the area.

In the Madhapur area, illegal structures in the vicinity of the Sunnam Cheruvu Lake in Madhapur were also demolished. This lake spans 26 acres, and the authorities dismantled sheds and buildings that were constructed against regulations within its FTL and buffer zones.

Numerous illegal sheds had been established by encroachers, leading to significant environmental concerns. The demolitions were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.

Additionally, in the Ameenpur municipality of Sangareddy district, HYDRA officials removed illegal constructions in the HMT Colony and Vani Nagar areas.

The demolitions are being executed with the assistance of revenue and municipal officials.