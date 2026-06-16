Fire breaks out near Vasantha Chemicals unit in Jeedimetla

Staff immediately began firefighting efforts using fire extinguishers and water pipelines to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the main facility.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:
Fire breaks out near Vasantha Chemicals unit in Jeedimetla
The fire broke out in an open yard adjacent to Vasantha Chemicals

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an open yard adjacent to Vasantha Chemicals in Jeedimetla on Tuesday, June 16, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and triggering panic among workers and nearby residents.

The blaze erupted in a vacant plot where the company’s old reactors had been stored, within the limits of the Jeedimetla police station. Dense smoke from the fire prompted several workers inside the factory premises to rush out to safety.

Staff immediately began firefighting efforts using fire extinguishers and water pipelines to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the main facility. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire and an assessment of the damage remain pending.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: |   Updated:

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