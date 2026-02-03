Fire department intensifies safety checks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire Department has intensified fire safety inspections within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in Hyderabad due to a series of major and fatal fire accidents occurred recently.

The special enforcement drive is to identify and address violations that pose risks to life and property.

Drive covered 70 establishments in Hyderabad

The inspection that began on January 28 has so far covered 70 establishments located within the ORR jurisdiction.

Fire officials have examined buildings across different categories.

As part of the ongoing drive, the department has inspected 26 commercial establishments and 27 mercantile units. In addition, three institutional buildings and three mixed-occupancy structures were also checked.

The inspections also included two hospitals, two business establishments and three assembly buildings. Fire officials also examined one residential building, one industrial unit, one multiplex and one shopping mall to assess fire safety preparedness.

Focus on critical fire, life safety violations

The inspections are primarily targeting serious fire and life safety lapses that can put occupants at immediate risk.

These include the misuse of cellars for non-parking purposes such as storage or accommodation for staff and watchmen, blocking of staircases, ramps and emergency exits, and storing materials beyond permitted limits.

Officials have been instructed to take strict action against building managements wherever violations are detected.

Director General Vikram Singh Mann has directed officials of the Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department to carry out rigorous inspections to reduce fire hazards and enhance public safety.

Building owners and managements have been advised to follow fire safety norms, comply with prescribed fire codes and ensure the proper functioning of essential safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm units.

Awareness drive

Along with inspections, fire officials are also conducting awareness sessions for owners, tenants and employees on basic fire safety measures.

The inspection drive is expected to continue in the coming days as authorities work to strengthen fire safety compliance in Hyderabad within the ORR.