Fire erupts in Madhura Nagar building after AC compressors explode

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred on Friday, May 30, in a G+5 residential building located in Madhura Nagar, following the explosion of air conditioner compressors.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly on the second floor after multiple AC compressors exploded, sending plumes of smoke across the area and triggering panic among residents.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to the upper floors. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

However, several household items were damaged in the incident.

Further investigation is ongoing.