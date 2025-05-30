Fire erupts in Madhura Nagar building after AC compressors explode

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 30th May 2025 5:03 pm IST
Image of fire erupting in a residential building in Hyderabad on May 30 following an AC compressor blast
Image of fire erupting in a residential building in Hyderabad on May 30 following an AC compressor blast

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred on Friday, May 30, in a G+5 residential building located in Madhura Nagar, following the explosion of air conditioner compressors.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly on the second floor after multiple AC compressors exploded, sending plumes of smoke across the area and triggering panic among residents.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to the upper floors. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

MS Creative School

However, several household items were damaged in the incident.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 30th May 2025 5:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button