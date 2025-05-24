GHMC to survey old buildings in Hyderabad, focus on fire safety

Hyderabad: Stepping up efforts to address concerns regarding fire risks in old buildings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon undertake an exhaustive survey of dilapidated buildings in the city. GHMC commissioner RV Karnan made this announcement during a high-ranking meeting on Friday night, May 23, at Panwar Hall in the GHMC headquarters.

The gathering, where State Fire Services Director General Nagi Reddy, Hyderabad district Collector Anudeep Durisetty, and representatives from electricity, town planning, and fire safety departments were present, was organized to discuss joint measures to avert fire accidents throughout the city.

Survey to strengthen safety regulations across Hyderabad buildings

Greater Hyderabad commissioner Karnan emphasized that the survey would assist in identifying weak buildings and providing stringent enforcement of fire safety standards.

He instructed town planning officials to give prime importance to fire safety while sanctioning new building plans. Safety measures must be in place before trade licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are issued, he added.

The action is in response to the recent fire mishap at Gulzar House, which created concern about the safety of older buildings in Hyderabad. The officials concurred that tighter enforcement and education are necessary to avoid such accidents in the future.

Call for coordinated action, public awareness

DG Nagi Reddy stressed that every department should collaborate and be given explicit instructions regarding precautions to be followed, particularly in old buildings across Hyderabad. He suggested observing a day per month on fire safety awareness.

The meeting also emphasized the requirement for an integrated response system. District collector Anudeep Durisetty observed that fire accident alerts generally find their way to the fire and police departments only. He suggested that the district administration and health departments also be alerted to facilitate timely medical assistance in terms of ambulances, hospital beds, and doctors.

Official recommended more stringent compliance in business complexes, hospitals, malls, and buildings above 15 meters in height across Hyderabad. Mandatory fitment of smoke detectors and alarms was also demanded.

The electricity department has been requested to make linemen and private electricians aware of using the correct equipment to avoid short circuits, especially in high-rise buildings. Phased training programs for electric shop owners are also planned to be carried out.

The gathering emphasized the importance of a planned, city-wide approach along with enforcement and awareness as crucial to averting future fire disasters in Hyderabad.