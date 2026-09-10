Fire on Philippines ferry leaves at least 5 dead, dozens missing

Manila: A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the coast guard said on Thursday, September 10. At least five people were killed.

So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

The ferry, MV June Aster, had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started on Wednesday.

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Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.

Images from the scene showed coast guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Small boats also took survivors into shallow water.

At least five people have been killed and over 80 are unaccounted for after a fire broke out on a ferry in the Philippines.



Footage shows the MV June Aster ablaze in waters near the tourist hotspot of Coron in the Palawan district.



Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6f7YUMyT51 — Pacific Wire (@JMChyno) September 10, 2026

Ferries are a common transportation method in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.