First drive-in theatre in Hyderabad, check all details here

Hyderabad: Introducing a whole new culture of movie-going in Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will soon have the city’s first drive-in theater. Yes, you read that right! This new addition to the city’s entertainment scene will allow cinema lovers to enjoy their favorite films from the comfort of their own cars.

While this first drive-in theater in Hyderabad at Shamshabad airport has created a buzz among movie-goers and it is expected to be a permanent one, it is relevant to mention here that some organisers like ‘Starlit Cinemas’ in the city too have been hosting occasional movie screenings in the open places. However, they are not on daily basis but very rare.

With RGIA’s permanent drive-in theatre, this trend is likely to gain more momentum and is likely to continue to grow in popularity as it promises offers a safe, fun and unique way to enjoy movies. This unique concept is set to become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike once it commences.

For movie buffs, this could be an unforgettable experience. The picturesque surroundings of the airport serve as an ideal backdrop for the films, giving viewers a wonderful experience.

It can be difficult to find time to relax and watch a movie in today‘s world. This Drive-In theatre at Shamshabad airport is a unique and entertaining way to spend a perfect evening. It’s the ideal setting for getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life and immersing yourself in the magic of cinema.

More details like its launch date, how many cars the space can accommodate, and the ticket prices are still awaited.

So gather your friends, family, and loved ones and prepare for a one-of-a-kind movie-watching experience!



