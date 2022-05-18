First pay cheque of Shah Rukh Khan will leave your surprised!

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his romantic roles in Bollywood, needs no introduction. He is one of the most promising and talents actors we have in the industry. SRK aka King Khan is known for his acting prowess and charming looks.

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with the television show “Dil Dariya” directed by Lekh Tandon in 1988. After his mother’s death, he wanted to work as an actor in Bollywood. So, he began his acting career in film industry with his debut film ‘Deewana’, opposite Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

The actor, who played the protagonist was now experimenting with being an antagonist. In 1993, he took up negative roles in films like Baazigar and Darr, which were blockbuster hits.

But later, his struggling period started as his films like “Baadshah” , “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” and “Ashoka” underperformed at the box office. He started a production company, Dreamz Unlimited, which also couldn’t survive. He also faced severe injury during the shoot of “Shakti” in 2002 which made him reduce his workload.

In one of his old interviews with PTI during Raees promotions, SRK recalled his past hits and failures and said he was paid Rs 50 for his job as an usher at Pankaj Udhas concert. The DDLJ actor said, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from a Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.”

He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is set to release on January 23, 2023.