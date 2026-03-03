Telangana to kick off Census 2027 operations from May 11

Hyderabad: Telangana will begin the first phase of Census 2027 operations from May 11, with House Listing Operations (HLO) running across the state from May 11 to June 9, part of what would not only be India’s first-ever fully digital Census and but for the first time include caste enumeration also.

This was stated by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao at a meeting with all District Collectors on Tuesday, March 3, where he and Director of Census Operations Bharathi Holikeri briefed them on the detailed modalities and preparedness for the enumeration process.

Around 89,000 personnel, including enumerators and nodal officers, are expected to be deployed for the exercise in Telangana.

The entire exercise will be conducted through a dedicated mobile application for field data collection, ensuring real-time data capture, accuracy, transparency and faster processing, Rao said.

As part of the digital initiative, the self-enumeration process will commence 15 days before the HLO begins, allowing citizens to voluntarily submit their data online through a designated platform.

Special attention to vulnerable areas

Rao directed all District Collectors to ensure comprehensive geographical coverage, making clear that no household, habitation, remote settlement, tribal hamlet or urban slum should be left out of the enumeration process. He stressed that special attention must be given to inaccessible and vulnerable areas to ensure complete and inclusive coverage.

The Chief Secretary also underscored the need for high-quality, structured training for field-level functionaries, including enumerators and supervisors, saying that the success of a fully digital Census hinges on the technological proficiency and preparedness of field staff. Collectors were asked to closely monitor preparatory activities and proactively address any logistical or operational bottlenecks.

Holikeri, at the meeting, presented a structured training cascade model designed for systematic capacity building from the state level down to field functionaries. She also elaborated on the integration of advanced digital systems, including mobile-based applications and backend monitoring mechanisms, to ensure smooth and secure data collection.