First photo of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s marriage leaked, a Christian wedding?

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar got married to his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar today at his parents’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple will reportedly register their marriage in court on Monday, February 21. Guests who were seen arriving at their big day were Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, and Zoya Akhtar among others.

The first photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as groom and bride are out. While Shibani opted for a red off-shoulder gown with a veil, Farhan chose a black tuxedo for their wedding. Check out the photos below.

It was speculated that the couple will get married in a Maharashtrian wedding on Feb 19. However, a few inside sources confirmed to India Today that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are neither having a nikah nor a traditional Hindu wedding. After the glimpses of their wedding leaked, fans are started wondering if they had a Christian wedding instead. However, nothing is officialy confirmed.

Speaking to India Today, a source said, “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19.”