First wedding photo of Rakul Preet Singh goes viral

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities have begun for Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, who are set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024. The couple kicked things off with an Akhand Paath ceremony in Goa.

The Adorable Photo

On Sunday 3 February, Rakul took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself. She wore a pink outfit with a purple-pink striped shawl atop her head as she smiled broadly for the camera. Her makeup was subtle – think filled-in brows, lashings of mascara, rosy cheeks and she captioned it with “#AkhandPaath #Waheguru”.

As soon as she shared the picture it went viral – people were asking if it was taken during her pre-wedding celebrations because she looked so radiant and happy!

Wedding Details

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding will be held in Goa and is expected to be attended by several big names from the world of Hindi and South Indian cinema; however, there will be no sharing photos/videos on social media due privacy concerns. They had their bachelorette party in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve.

Invites have gone out to several A-listers from both Hindi & South Indian film industries.

Mumbai Reception

After their wedding, there will be a grand reception hosted by them at some point after Feb 22nd where many A-listers from Bollywood & Tollywood are invited including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, and a few more guests.

However, soon after the report made headlines online, an insider stated that Rakul and Jackky would not be celebrating a destination wedding but just their marriage in Goa. The insider revealed that the madly in love couple will be spending only three to four days of wedding celebration in Goa and in the presence of their close kith and kin. The source also made it known that at a beginning, the wedding was first scheduled in the Middle East but after the request of the Indian PM, Narendra Modi to the wealthy and powerful families to choose India as the alternative to go for the big life events, they have shifted everything to India.