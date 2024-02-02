Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding: Date, venue, guest list and more

Mumbai: Celebrity lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for a long time now – and they’re not shy about showing their affection in public. But now it looks like the Bollywood pair are getting ready to make things permanent because they’ve set a date for their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Details

Insiders say that the couple will exchange vows at a traditional ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2024, where they’ll be surrounded by close friends and family members. Their pre-wedding festivities have been planned from February 19 to February 21 in Goa.

And while details about the big day are being kept private, there’s one thing we do know: the guest list is set to be filled with famous faces from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Reception Guest List

According to reports, Rakul and Jackky have planned a lavish reception in the last week of February in Mumbai. The bash is expected to be attended by everyone from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood stars to politicians including our current PM Narendra Modi whose name also got mentioned during discussions about possible guest lists.

Furthermore, the reports added that privacy is going to be of utmost importance during this celebration since both stars cherish their personal lives away from prying eyes; therefore ensuring no photos are leaked by guests attending these festivities.