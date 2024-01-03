Top Bollywood diva is getting married in February, check out who

Mumbai: As 2024 begins, Bollywood fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly waiting to see which celebrity couples will take the plunge this year. After a flurry of weddings in 2023, the spotlight is on many other power couples in Tinsel Town. Well, well, we already have one name coming in.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Details

In exciting news for Bollywood fans, actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married in February 2024. The couple, who officially confirmed their relationship in October 2021, is now gearing up for their wedding.

While initially considering a destination wedding abroad, the couple is currently finalizing the details for their big day. Sources suggest that Rakul and Jackky are planning an intimate beach wedding.

The wedding ceremony is rumoured to take place on February 22, in the picturesque setting of Goa. Fans can’t wait to see the couple exchange vows and embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official when Jackky shared a romantic photo on Rakul’s birthday in October 2021. Since then, the duo has been spotted together at various events and shows, captivating the attention of their fans.

As the countdown to their wedding begins, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the celebration and sending their best wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple.