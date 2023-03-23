Five arrested in Bihar’s Lakhisarai for consuming liquor

Patna: A Bihar Excise Department team has arrested five persons, including two elected public representatives and two women, in Lakhisarai district on the charge of consuming liquor, an official said on Thursday.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016, still, a large number of people are violating the norms in this dry state.

The accused public representatives were identified as Manohar Kumar, a ward member of Halsi block in Lakhkisarai, who had thrown a liquor party in his house in Halsi village, and Ashok Yadav, a Panchayat secretary of Badhahiya block of the district. Kumar had also invited two women who are said to be bar dancers.

Excise Inspector Rakesh Kumar said: “We had received a tip-off about a liquor party held in the house of Manohar Kumar on Wednesday night. Accordingly, we have conducted a raid and arrested them. The accused were in a drunken stage and they were also involved in immoral activities with women. The 5th accused is a domestic help of Manohar Kumar.”

All five have been booked under relevant sections of the prohibition act and sent to jail.