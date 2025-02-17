Five held for Telangana daylight murder; victim was serial offender

The prime accused in the murder case is the victim's biological brother, said police.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 17th February 2025 5:41 pm IST
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Medchal
A young man Umesh was murdered in Medchal highway in broad daylight

Hyderabad: Five people have been arrested concerning the murder of a 25-year-old man that occurred at Telangana’s Medchal Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as – Guglothu Rakesh, 19, Guguloth Laxman, 20, B Naveen 21, B Suresh, 21, and B Naresh, 20 – all residents of Medchal and natives of Kamareddy district.

Giving information about the murder, the Medchal deputy commissioner of police (DCP) N Koti Reddy said the victim Guglothu Umesh and prime accused Guglothu Rakesh were brothers and stayed at the RTC colony along with parents and other family members.

The DCP said that Umesh was a serial offender with nine cases registered against him. He was convicted in a case and sent to jail and had recently come out.

Umesh was murdered on a busy street in broad daylight on Sunday, February 16.

“Umesh consumed liquor and harassed his mother and sisters for money. On Sunday, he came home and beat his mother and sister. On coming to know about it, Rakesh and others went to the house and beat him. Umesh, in his bid to escape from Rakesh and others, ran on the highway. He was chased and ultimately stabbed to death,” said DCP Koti Reddy.

The police had formed special teams and apprehended the five accused at Kandlakoya. Two motorcycles and two knives were also seized.

