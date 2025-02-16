Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Medchal

Disturbing visuals that emerged of the crime show two men repeatedly stabbing Umesh with knives before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men on a busy street in Medchal on Sunday, February 16.

A video of the disturbing incident has emerged on social media platforms. Two men repeatedly stabbed the victim, Umesh, before fleeing the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood. Umesh was a native of Machareddy village in Kamareddy district.

Upon being notified about the incident, local police rushed to the crime scene, in front of Medchal bus depot and started an investigation. CCTV footage is being examined to track down the attackers.

According to Medchal police inspector, the assailants are suspected to be the victim’s brother and his cousin, who stabbed Umesh over family disputes.

Umesh’s family, who rushed to the crime scene are in deep distress.

A case has been registered.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited.)

