Five killed in Andhra road accident

Published: 13th March 2022 12:41 pm IST
Amaravati: Five members of a family were killed and one injured when a car rammed into a culvert in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the man driving the four-wheeler apparently lost control resulting in the accident on a bridge over Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank canal near Gauravaram village on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

Two women and a man died on the spot while the injured were admitted to a government-run hospital at Jaggayyapet, where a six-month-old child and a man succumbed. Another injured person was undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses said if the car had not hit the culvert, it would have plunged into the canal which is currently flowing at near maximum level.

A police officer said the victims were all members of one family hailing from Chandanagar in Hyderabad. They were on their way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district for a ceremony when the accident occurred.

