Five Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Five Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered on Monday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a police official said.

Among those who laid down arms were woman ultra Podiyam Budhri as well as Mallam Deva and Kartam Hadma, he said.

“Mallam was a member of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad, while Hadma was DAKMS president under Singaram RPC of the outlawed Communist of India (Maoist). The two carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. Podiyam was a member of Mehta RPC Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS),” the official said.

They will be provided facilities as per the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

