Five newly appointed Supreme Court judges
New Delhi: Justice Pankaj Mithal being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Justice Manoj Misra being sworn in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Justice Sanjay Karol being sworn-in as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

