Five-year-old girl dies after Chinese manja slits throat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic case of Chinese manja, a five-year-old girl was killed after her throat was slit while riding with her father and sister in Hyderabad on Monday, January 26.

Nishvika Aditya was travelling with her father from Khajipalli in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to Kukatpally on a two-wheeler. The little girl was seated in front while her sister was the pillion rider.

According to police, the sharp, glass-coated string entangled around her neck, causing grave injuries. She died on the spot.

The Kukatpally police registered a case and further investigations are on

This is the second case of manja-related death in just two weeks.

On January 14, a 38-year-old migrant worker died in Sangareddy after his throat was slit by the dreaded nylon thread.

Avadhesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh had come to the city in search of a job. The incident took place while he was riding a motorcycle to the local market. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Telangana government imposed a complete ban on Chinese manja in 2016, citing the serious threat it poses to humans, birds and the environment.