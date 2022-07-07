Flash flood in Kullu district

Kullu: A worker uses a bulldozer to clear debris from a road, after a cloudburst at Parbati valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. (PTI Photo) Kullu: People cross a flooded area, after a cloudburst at Manikaran valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. (PTI Photo) Kullu: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation, after a cloudburst at Manikaran valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. (PTI Photo)