Flash flood in Kullu district

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th July 2022 2:20 pm IST
Kullu: A worker uses a bulldozer to clear debris from a road, after a cloudburst at Parbati valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. (PTI Photo)
Kullu: People cross a flooded area, after a cloudburst at Manikaran valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. (PTI Photo)
Kullu: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation, after a cloudburst at Manikaran valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button