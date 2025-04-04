Flexis dangle dangerously on PVNR Expressway after Hyderabad rains

Hyderabad: The illegally erected flexi pole advertisements boards on the city roads, including the PVNR Expressway, have been left in a state of misery following the gusty winds and rains on Thursday, April 4.

Boards on several key roads in the city fell on moving cars during rains and damaged the vehicles.

The situation of the PVNR Expressway was worse with motorists complaining of the flexis nailed to the wooden frames and tied on poles getting damaged and landing on cars. “When it lands suddenly on the vehicle, it blocks the view in front and driver is forced to break the car leading to accidents,” said Junaid, who regularly used the PVNR Expressway.

The other big problem is the nails from the board are falling on the road and piercing the tyres of cars.

“If a car gets punctured then imagine the problem faced the occupants. Getting a person to repair the car on the Expressway is big challenge,” feared Mahesh Kumar.

On the Chandrayangutta – Santoshnagar, Bahadurpura, Dilsukhnagar, Pahadishareef, and Shamshabad road one can notice many such boards fixed to central or roadside poles. The GHMC special teams must remove the boards and impose fine on the people who put such boards.

“It appears the GHMC adopts different yardsticks for different people. So no action is initiated,” said Rafi Ahmed, a IT professional. People demand the GHMC on warfooting remove the boards in the city and take action.