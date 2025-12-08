Flight attendants play with baby stranded with parent at airport

Lucknow: Amidst the airline crisis that left many passengers stranded following flight cancellations, an uplifting moment was captured at the airport: IndiGo flight attendants were seen playfully engaging with a baby.

A video shared by Instagram user Rashmi Trivedi shows a group of air hostesses having fun with the child, providing a brief moment of calm during the widespread travel chaos affecting both staff and passengers.

Trivedi had scheduled a flight via Indigo from Lucknow airport, but like thousands of other passengers, was the recipient of a flight cancellation.

And like her, the flight attendants who were supposed to board the aircraft were also stuck in limbo, unaware of when their flight would take off.

The mother of the baby posted the video on December 7 with the caption, “Flights got cancelled, delayed what not. But the staff have always been a great host. I have always travelled in Indigo, and during this time, a lot of people have suffered. However, finding joy in little things matters the most.”

The video underscored the importance of finding happiness during troubling and tiring times.

Meanwhile, the video quickly went viral, melting hearts across the internet as users shared the heartwarming moment.

Many called it a cute, heartwarming moment, while others shone light on the crew, appreciating the gesture.

IndiGo crisis

As the IndiGo flight crisis extends to the next week, it has already cancelled 560 of its 2,300 daily flights from six metro airports on Monday, December 8 alone.

The airline operates flights to and from approximately 90 domestic airports and over 40 international airports.

Of the 560 cancellations, IndiGo had cancelled 76 arrivals and 74 departures from Bengaluru, and 83 departures and 60 arrivals from Delhi, sources told PTI.

At Mumbai and Hyderabad airports, the cancellations were 98 (50 arrivals and 48 departures) and 112 (58 arrivals and 54 departures), respectively, they added.

The issue is believed to have stemmed from the company failing to handle the operational changes asked of them months prior.

A disruption caused by regulatory changes has affected lakhs of passengers. Since last week, however, its on-time performance improved to 79.9 per cent until a day earlier.

The Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu additionally stated that the central government is taking the IndiGo flight disruption very seriously, as an inquiry is underway.