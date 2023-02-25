Florida teacher’s aide knocked unconscious by student for taking away his game

A 17-year-old was arrested for knocking his high school teacher’s aide after she took away his video game.

According to Fox News Digital, the incident was captured on the security camera where the 6’6″ and 270-pound teenager is seen hurling at the aid and knocking her down to the ground. He then proceeds to punch her in the face repeatedly before being pulled away. The victim lay on the floor for several minutes before waking up.

The incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, on Tuesday.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s office, the teenager has been charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.

Sheriff Rick Staly said that the teacher could have been killed, according to WESH.

“This could have been a homicide,” Staly said. “When you push people down like that, they hit their head, you never know the outcome.”

The victim received treatment at a local hospital and was released. She’s believed to have broken ribs and bruising.