Food blogger held for showing Shiva temple in non-veg food review video

Muzaffarnagar: In what online users have termed selective outrage, an Uttar Pradesh-based food blogger was arrested on Saturday, May 23, for creating a video that “inappropriately” showed a Shiva temple while reviewing a non-vegetarian restaurant.

Anas had created a promotional video for a restaurant, Al Yameen Chicken Centre, where he briefly showed Muzaffarnagar’s famous Shiv Chowk temple at the beginning. The landmark is widely considered to be the city’s identity.

The video later showed visuals of chicken dishes being prepared, the final presentation, and Anas reviewing the food. While describing the meal in detail, he inserted clips of the restaurant’s interior and even encouraged viewers to visit, like any other promotional video.

In what online users have termed selective outrage, an Uttar Pradesh-based food blogger was arrested on Saturday, May 23, for creating a video that "inappropriately" showed a Shiva temple while reviewing a non-vegetarian restaurant.



Anas had created a promotional video for a… pic.twitter.com/Yydcpf0loQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

However, the Muzaffarnagar police arrested him within hours after receiving complaints alleging the video hurt religious sentiments and created public outrage. Taking “immediate cognisance,” the officials initiated an investigation.

“Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the Khalapar police station conducted an investigation, and upon completion of the investigation, Anas, son of Sarfaraz, resident of Laddawala, Kotwali Nagar police station, Muzaffarnagar, has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway,” the police said.

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक वीडियो प्रसारित हुआ, जिसमें अनस नामक युवक (जो फूड व्लागिंग करता है) द्वारा अल यामीन होटल (नॉनवेज रेस्टोरेंट) का फूड रिव्यू करते समय एक वीडियो बनायी गयी जिसमें शिव चौक स्थित भगवान शिव मंदिर को अनुचित तरीके से सम्मिलित किया गया था। इससे धार्मिक भावनाएं… pic.twitter.com/CadmKpP3zy — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 23, 2026

The news of Anas’ arrest sparked major backlash with online users accusing police of harbouring a “Sanghi mindset” and practising selective punitive action.