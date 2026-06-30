Footpath encroachment clearance drive in Bengaluru from July 1

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch a citywide footpath encroachment clearance drive from July 1 across five municipal corporations under its jurisdiction as part of the ‘Safe Pedestrian Path Campaign’.

Chairing a review meeting, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to implement the drive in a phased manner, beginning with public awareness campaigns, followed by notices to encroachers and, if necessary, eviction of illegal structures. He said the exercise would be carried out in compliance with Supreme Court directions and the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act.

The minister instructed officials to prioritise not only the removal of encroachments but also the repair and restoration of damaged footpaths to ensure safe movement for pedestrians. The operation will be jointly undertaken by officials from the civic body and the police department.

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Issuing a stern warning to those occupying footpaths, Krishna Byre Gowda urged shop owners and vendors to voluntarily remove encroachments before the deadline.

“The Supreme Court’s directions are very clear. We urge everyone to cooperate and voluntarily clear encroachments. Please do not force the authorities to take stringent action. At present, only about 20 per cent of the city’s footpaths are being covered under the drive, and we expect public cooperation,” he said.

It’s a politically risky and unpopular decision. But, necessary for the sake of Bengaluru.

At least some footpaths should be reserved for pedestrians. I request people to respect the fundamental right of public to decent footpath. Pls voluntarily remove encroachments or… pic.twitter.com/rlCthS9aag — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) June 24, 2026

However, the proposed eviction drive has drawn strong opposition from street vendors’ associations. Street Vendors’ Association president Rangaswamy criticised the decision, stating that vendors should not be evicted without first providing an alternative location for their businesses.

He pointed out that many street vendors possess identity cards issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority and argued that any action should first be discussed in the Town Vending Committee. He further maintained that the Street Vendors Act protects the livelihood of hawkers and that the government must ensure rehabilitation before initiating eviction proceedings.

The civic authorities are expected to begin issuing notices before commencing the removal of encroachments from Wednesday.