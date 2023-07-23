For first time in decades, no Muslims in IB senior leadership: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that for the first time in decades, there won’t be any Muslim officers in Intelligence Bureau’s senior leadership.

Citing a news report, he said that it is a “reflection of the suspicion with which the BJP sees Muslims,” adding that “IB & R&AW have become exclusive majoritarian institutions. You constantly demand proof of loyalty from Muslims, but never accept them as equal fellow citizens.”

The excerpt that Owaisi shared from The Asian Age‘s article said that “After decades, the country’s Intelligence Bureau will have no senior Muslim IPS officer in important positions. The last Muslim IPS officer in the premier intelligence agency, S.A. Rizvi (special director) found his tenure curtailed last week when he was eased out and appointed advisor, National Disaster Management Authority. It has been noticed that the number of Muslim IPS officers in the IB has dwindled significantly in recent years. This is in sharp contrast to the earlier regimes when an Asif Ibrahim could rise to the rank of IB director or Rafiul Alam, an Assam cadres IPS officer, could hold key positions during his deputation with the agency.”