For his performance at Rs 240cr Paris wedding, SRK charged Rs…

Mumbai: The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his incredible acting skills and charming personality is widely considered to be one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, with a massive global fan base. Apart from his successful film career, SRK is also a popular choice for performing at weddings and other events. His fees for these performances are often quite high and reportedly King Khan charges a staggering amount for each appearance.

In this article, let’s look back at how much Shah Rukh Khan charged to perform at one of the India’s most expensive weddings in 2004.

Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ (Instagram)

Reportedly, SRK charged Rs 3 crore to perform at business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal’s daughter Vanisha Mittal’s lavish wedding in Paris back in 2004. The wedding, which cost a staggering Rs 240 crore, was hosted in the romantic city of Paris and attracted a number of high-profile guests. Apart from SRK, other Bollywood celebrities who performed at the wedding were Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

According to multiple reports, even today Shah Rukh Khan charges Rs. 3-4 crores to perform at a wedding. However, it is also reported that SRK avoids performing at weddings of those he does not know and only does so on special requests.

On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Pathaan that earned crazy numbers at box office. He has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty. While Dunki has Taapsee Pannu, Jawan stars Nayanthara in the female lead roles.