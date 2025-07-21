Former Kerala CM and CPI (M) leader Achuthanandan dies at 101

He was known for his uncompromising anti-corruption politics and governance with the people, he was Kerala's 11th chief minister between 2006 and 2011.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 21st July 2025 4:37 pm IST
VS Achuthanandan
VS Achuthanandan

Former Kerala chief minister and veteran Marxist leader VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101, marking the end of an era in Kerala’s political landscape.

A long-time leader of the Communist movement in India, Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPI(M) and a key figure in Left politics in the state.

He was known for his uncompromising anti-corruption politics and governance with the people, he was Kerala’s 11th chief minister between 2006 and 2011. His illustrious seven-decade-plus political career won him admiration cutting across party lines.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

