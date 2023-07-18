Former Kerala CM, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passes away

Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2023 6:57 am IST
Oommen Chandy
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (Photo Credit/Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran Twitter handle)

Bengaluru: Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, his son said. 

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

The Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

