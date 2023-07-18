Former Kerala CM, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passes away

Bengaluru: Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, his son said.

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

The Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end.



Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP! pic.twitter.com/72hdK6EN4u — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) July 18, 2023

“The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Sudhakaran tweeted.