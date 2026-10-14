Former TDP MLA Vangaveeti Radha likely to join Jana Sena Party

Hyderabad: Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vangaveeti Radha is likely to join the Jana Sena Party led by the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

A few days ago, he held a meeting with Pawan Kalyan and discussed the latest political developments. According to reports, Krishna has emerged as a possible Jana Sena candidate for the Vijayawada mayor’s post. For the past fortnight, his wife, Pushpavalli, has been mentioned as a possible contender.

However, Radha Krishna has clarified that his wife will not contest the election.

After quitting the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Radha Krishna worked extensively for the victory of alliance candidates in the 2024 general election.

The shift is interesting as it comes at a time when the JSP in Andhra Pradesh is trying to claim a bigger share in the TDP led alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Both the TDP and JSP are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

It is to be seen how the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP reacts to this development, as more such moves are to be expected between political parties in the run up to the next elections.