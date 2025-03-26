Four arrested for multiple gold chain thefts across city

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested on Wednesday, March 26, for allegedly being involved in multiple gold chain thefts across Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Kamble Srinu,32, Md Mahboob, 36, Vemula Srinu,45, and Kamble Vikas, 22. However, three other suspects remain absconding.

According to reports, a complaint was filed by a municipal employee, Boddupalli Pradeep Kumar who reported that his gold chain and locket were stolen while traveling on a TGSRTC bus from Mallapur to MGBS on March 1. He lodged a complaint on March 19 at the Afzalgunj police station.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and tracked down the accused. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to seven cases of pickpocketing in different areas, including Lalaguda, Narayanaguda, Afzalgunj, and Sultan Bazaar.

Hyderabad police also recovered 2.5 tulas of stolen gold chains.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.