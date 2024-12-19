Hyderabad: Thief caught on CCTV snatching gold chain after ringing doorbell

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to track down and arrest the suspect.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 19th December 2024 7:16 pm IST
Thief snatches gold chain after ringing doorbell, caught on CCTV
Hyderabad: A man snatched a 4-tola gold chain from a woman’s neck moments after she opened her door on the first floor of an apartment in Haidarsha Kota Sun City, under Narsingi police station.

The thief rang the doorbell, entered the flat, and quickly committed the crime before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage has been obtained and is assisting the police in their investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

