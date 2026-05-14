Four dead, 10 injured in Gujarat bus-tanker collision, fire

The private luxury bus was going towards Rajkot from Ahmedabad when it collided with an asphalt-laden tanker moving ahead of it. After the collision near Chotila, the bus caught fire.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:00 am IST
Fire erupts after accident in Gujarat
Fire erupts after accident in Gujarat

Surendranagar: Four passengers were charred to death and 10 others suffered burn injuries when a bus caught fire after crashing into a tanker in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Thursday, May 14, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 am near Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police SS Bhadoriya said.

The private luxury bus was going towards Rajkot from Ahmedabad when it collided with an asphalt-laden tanker moving ahead of it. After the collision near Chotila, the bus caught fire.

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There were around 40 passengers in the bus, and several of them were rescued, Bhadoriya said.

“Four passengers were burnt alive in the collision between the private bus and the tanker filled with asphalt,” Deputy Collector HT Makwana said.

Ten persons suffered injuries in the incident, according to the police.

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The injured persons were referred to Rajkot civil hospital, and the bodies were shifted to Chotila referral hospital for postmortem, Makwana said.

After being alerted, a firefighting team rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 9:00 am IST

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