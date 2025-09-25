Four injured in group attack at Chaderghat’s Shankar Nagar

Hyderabad: Four people suffered serious injuries when a group of men attacked them at Chaderghat on Wednesday night, September 24.

The incident happened at Shankar Nagar in Chaderghat police station when Chotu, Adil, Kareem and Sai suffered injuries in the incident when a group of around 20 people attacked them with sticks, rods and knives.

The trouble started three days ago, when one person had an argument with someone who was driving at high speed on a road, and it led to a small fight. A police complaint was lodged at the Chaderghat police station.

On Wednesday night, on the pretext of discussing the issue, the group called Adil and others to a place in Shankar Nagar and attacked them with knives and sticks, leading to serious injuries to four people.

The relatives of Adil, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, alleged that the police did not take any suitable action, which prompted the gang to attack them again on Wednesday.

The four injured people were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The Chaderghat police registered a case.