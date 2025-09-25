Student dies by suicide at hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A student pursuing a diploma died by suicide at a hostel in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar on Wednesday, September 24.

According to the police, the deceased student was identified as 21-year-old Anil Kumar, and was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday evening.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem.

A case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police are trying to ascertain the reason that prompted the man to end his life.

On September 22, a student died by suicide in Hyderabad following a dispute over paying the bill after a party. The victim, a native of Adilabad district, allegedly hung himself in a room of a private hostel at Narapally on Sunday night, said the police.

A group of friends went to a party at a bar, where an argument over splitting the bill led to an altercation, according to preliminary investigation. The student was also allegedly assaulted by some local people.

With inputs from PTI.