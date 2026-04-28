Four inspectors transferred in Future City

Hyderabad: As many as four inspectors were transferred in the newly constituted Future City Commissionerate on Monday, April 27.

The transferred inspectors include V Saidi Reddy, posted as Inspector of Kadthal police station; S Venkatesham, as Inspector of Cybercrimes; and S Srinivas Reddy, as Inspector of Mokila police station. B Veera Babu was transferred as Inspector of the City Crime Records Bureau.

Inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Earlier this month, The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad transferred 18 police inspectors.

Some of the transferred officials are mentioned below

Also Read 18 police officers transferred in Hyderabad

J Balaraju, who served at the Mahabubnagar Additional Commissioner office, has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Kanchanbagh Police Station; K Kamal Kimar, who served as SHO Kanchanbagh, has been transferred to Centra Crime Station. K Narasimha, who served as SHO of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been transferred as SHO of Malakpet Police Station.

P Upashankar, who served as Detective Inspector of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been appointed the SHO of the same police station. B Shobhan, who was posted at the Special Branch, has been transferred as SHO of Merpet police Station.

N Shankar Kumar, who was the Meerpet SHO, has been attached to the Central Armed Reserve Headquarters.