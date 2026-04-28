Four inspectors transferred in Future City

V Saidi Reddy was posted as Inspector of Kadthal police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 9:36 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as four inspectors were transferred in the newly constituted Future City Commissionerate on Monday, April 27.

The transferred inspectors include V Saidi Reddy, posted as Inspector of Kadthal police station; S Venkatesham, as Inspector of Cybercrimes; and S Srinivas Reddy, as Inspector of Mokila police station. B Veera Babu was transferred as Inspector of the City Crime Records Bureau.

Inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Earlier this month, The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad  transferred 18 police inspectors.

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Some of the transferred officials are mentioned below

J Balaraju, who served at the Mahabubnagar Additional Commissioner office, has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Kanchanbagh Police Station; K Kamal Kimar, who served as SHO Kanchanbagh, has been transferred to Centra Crime Station. K Narasimha, who served as SHO of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been transferred as SHO of Malakpet Police Station.

P Upashankar, who served as Detective Inspector of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been appointed the SHO of the same police station. B Shobhan, who was posted at the Special Branch, has been transferred as SHO of Merpet police Station.

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N Shankar Kumar, who was the Meerpet SHO, has been attached to the Central Armed Reserve Headquarters.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 9:36 am IST

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