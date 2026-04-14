18 police officers transferred in Hyderabad

According to an order issued by the Police Establishment Board , all the transferred officials must report to their new postings with immediate effect.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:04 am IST
Group of police officers in uniform during transfer in Hyderabad, India.
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Hyderabad: The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, transferred 18 police inspectors in the commissariate.

Some of the transferred officials are mentioned below

J Balaraju, who served at the Mahabubnagar Additional Commissioner office, has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Kanchanbagh Police Station; K Kamal Kimar, who served as SHO Kanchanbagh, has been transferred to Centra Crime Station. K Narasimha, who served as SHO of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been transferred as SHO of Malakpet Police Station.

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Some police officers promoted

P Upashankar, who served as Detective Inspector of Dabeerpura Police Station, has been appointed the SHO of the same police station. B Shobhan, who was posted at the Special Branch, has been transferred as SHO of Merpet police Station.

N Shankar Kumar, who was the Meerpet SHO, has been attached to the Central Armed Reserve Headquarters.

According to an order issued by the Police Establishment Board, all the transferred officials must report to their new postings with immediate effect.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th April 2026 10:04 am IST

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