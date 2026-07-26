Four school girls go missing in Isnapur, traced after three days

Hyderabad: Four girls enrolled in the Zilla Parishad High School in Isnapur who went missing on July 23 have been traced and shifted to a Bharosa centre, Patancheru Police said on Sunday, July 26.

According to reports, the girls had left home with their school bags on July 23 but did not return in the evening. Worried, their parents contacted the teachers only to find out that they never made it to school that day.

Their parents, migrant workers from Bihar, looked for them everywhere before lodging a complaint with Patancheru Police on July 25.

Further details are awaited.