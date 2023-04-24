Fox News parts ways with controversial host Tucker Carlson

Fox News has announced the departure of its influential host, Tucker Carlson, after months of speculation regarding the controversial figure’s future at the conservative news network. The announcement came as a surprise to many, given Carlson’s popularity and influence within conservative circles.

According to a statement released by Fox News on Sunday, the network and Carlson have “mutually agreed” to part ways.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the statement said. “Mr Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21.”

Also Read 413 people have died in Sudan fighting so far: WHO

The decision to part ways with Carlson is seen as a significant move for Fox News, which has been grappling with declining ratings and internal strife in recent months. The network has also faced scrutiny over its coverage of the January 6 Capitol riots, which many critics have accused of fomenting violence and promoting conspiracy theories.

The TV personality has been accused of exhibiting racist behavior by making anti-immigrant remarks and advocating the “great replacement” theory, which suggests that immigrants are replacing Americans.

Furthermore, Carlson frequently asserts that the Democrats are aiming to boost their electoral prospects by facilitating the influx of new immigrants into the country.

(With inputs taken from agencies)