Fraud alert: Scammers targeting Indiramma scheme beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has cautioned the public against a new cyber fraud in which scammers are targeting beneficiaries of the state government’s Indiramma Housing Scheme by demanding earnest money deposits (EMDs) and using fraudulent websites and payment links.

The Bureau said cybercriminals are posing as officials of the Housing Department and calling beneficiaries, falsely claiming that their house allotment would be cancelled unless they immediately pay an EMD of Rs 10,000.

According to the advisory, the fraudsters create fake websites that closely resemble official government portals and send payment links through WhatsApp and SMS. In several cases, victims are also persuaded to install remote access applications, enabling the scammers to gain control of their mobile phones and banking applications before syphoning off money.

The Cyber Security Bureau advised citizens to make payments only through official government portals and to verify website URLs before entering any personal or financial information. It also urged the public never to share OTPs, PINs, passwords or bank account details with anyone over phone calls or messages.

The Bureau has advised the public to contact the concerned government department directly if they receive suspicious calls or messages regarding the housing scheme and not to act on instructions given by unknown callers.

It appealed to the public to remain vigilant against fake EMD demands and fraudulent links circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Victims or those receiving suspicious communications have been asked to report cyber fraud by calling the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 or by filing a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

