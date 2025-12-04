Hyderabad: Telangana local body polls are right around the corner, and everyone is bringing out new, innovative ways to campaign. In Siddipet, the husband of a candidate announced free salon service if his wife is elected as a ward member.

In the Raghothampalli village of Dubakka mandal, Shivani is currently contesting as a candidate for the sixth ward member of the village. Her husband, Srikanth, works as a barber and came up with the attractive campaign idea.

In a public announcement, he declared that he is willing to provide free haircuts and shaving services to all the people of the ward for five years.

Srikanth has been visiting every house in the village during the campaign, earnestly asking people to vote for his wife.

“With your single vote, I will provide free services not only to my family but to all of you for five years,” he was heard saying.

The campaign was titled, “If my wife wins, I will serve you as a barber.”

Locals have responded well to his strategy, as some stated this is likely to impress ordinary voters as well.

Raghothampalli village has now made a mark during the election, drawing attention compared to the other localities.

Many residents feel the couple’s approach has brought a refreshing touch to the local elections.



