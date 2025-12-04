Telangana ACB uncovers land, rice mill, gold in DA case against govt official

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, December 4, registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against K Srinivasulu, assistant director of land and survey records in Rangareddy and uncovered 33 acres of land, 7 plots and other possessions disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to a release, searches were conducted at the officer’s residence in My Home Bhooja Apartments in Raidurgam and six other locations related to his friends, relatives and other associates.

Officials found documents of the flat, food processing unit/ rice mill in Narayanpet district and 11 acres of agricultural land, each in Karnataka and Anantapur.

They also found documents for four plots in Mahabubnagar, three in Narayanpet, net cash of Rs 5 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approximately 1.6 kg and silver articles weighing around 770 gms.

One KIA Seltos Hycross car and one Innova Car were also uncovered.

Further investigation is underway, and ACB has said that the market value of the movable and immovable properties may be much higher than the document value.

