ACB searches Rangareddy land records office in DA case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, December 4 raided multiple locations after a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was registered against assistant director survey and Land Records Ranga Reddy district, Srinivas.

The raid was launched early on Thursday, at different places in Hyderabad, RangaReddy, Mahbubnagar district.

Also Read Minor girl sexually exploited in Hyderabad after false film role promise

Searches are underway at the office of the assistant director and his residence, and the houses of his relatives and friends. The ACB is also conducting a raid at My Home Bhuja at Rai durgam

Further details awaited.