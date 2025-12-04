ACB searches Rangareddy land records office in DA case

Searches are underway at the office of the assistant director and his residence, and the houses of his relatives and friends.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th December 2025 2:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, December 4 raided  multiple locations after a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was registered against assistant director survey and Land Records Ranga Reddy district, Srinivas.

The raid was launched early on Thursday, at different places in Hyderabad, RangaReddy, Mahbubnagar district.

Searches are underway at the office of the assistant director and his residence, and the houses of his relatives and friends. The ACB is also conducting a raid at My Home Bhuja at Rai durgam

Further details awaited.

