Minor girl sexually exploited in Hyderabad after false film role promise

Hyderabad: A shocking case of sexual assault in Hyderabad has emerged wherein a minor girl was allegedly exploited under the false promise of a movie role.

After registered a case under the stringent POCSO Act, police have arrested two individuals.

Victim lured

The accused who are identified as assistant director Shivareddy and accountant Anil reportedly lured the victim with assurances of opportunities in films.

Exploiting her dreams and vulnerability, they repeatedly assaulted her over an extended period.

The perpetrators presented themselves as influential figures within the industry. They also threatened her to prevent her from revealing the horrific abuse.

Minor girl approached police in Hyderabad

Unable to endure the trauma any longer, the brave survivor mustered the courage to approach the Film Nagar police station and file a formal complaint.

Acting on her complaint, the Hyderabad police registered a case and arrested both accused under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, which is specifically designed to protect children from sexual offences.

Following the arrest of accused in sexual assault of minor girl, the Hyderabad police has urged the public not to believe on false promises of getting roles in Television or cinema.